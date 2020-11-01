According to the Daily Star, Manchester United defender Phil Jones is a target for Sky Bet Championship duo Derby County and Middlesbrough should a takeover of Burnley scupper Jones’ hoped-for move to the Clarets.

28-year-old, Preston-born Jones’ football journey started out with Ribble Wanderers before being picked up by Blackburn for their youth sides in 2002. From there it was a move up the ranks and into first-team reckoning.

In total, Jones featured 40 times for Blackburn’s first-team before impressing Manchester United enough to earn a £17m+ move to Old Trafford at the start of the summer 2011 transfer window.

Jones has been at Manchester United for nine years now and has gone on to make 224 appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival. In total, he has 200 games of Premier League experience under his belt as well as 22 appearances in the Champions League and 9 in the Europa League.

He’s been left out of Manchester United’s Premier League squad but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that there is a way back for Jones. However, the Star write that Burnley have “pencilled in a loan swoop” for Jones which could be scuppered by a proposed, £200m takeover of Burnley.

This takeover would mean that Burnley would not need to sell prize asset James Tarkowski which the Star’s Harry Pratt says would “leave Jones in limbo” whilst also adding that it would “clear the way for Championship strugglers Derby and Middlesbrough to make a move for the versatile ex-Blackburn star.”

One sticking point to any deal would be the hefty, Premier League wages that Jones is on at Old Trafford – reported to be in the region of £100,000-per-week. It would require a hefty contribution to these wages from Manchester United for a deal to become a reality for either Middlesbrough or Derby. However, should a proposed takeover at Derby be actioned, a January move for Jones would be well within their finanacial remit.

