Tranmere Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Mike Jackson. Here are five potential candidates for the job-

John McGreal- He has emerged as an early frontrunner for the vacant position and is available after parting company with Colchester United at the end of last season. He started his career at Tranmere and played 233 games for the club in his playing days.

Nigel Adkins- The 55-year-old also played for the Whites and could be considered as he weighs up the next chapter of his managerial career. He has previously managed the likes of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Sheffield United and Hull City.

Graham Alexander- He has recently been sacked by fellow League Two side Salford City and could be eyeing a swift return to the dugout at Prenton Park. He has also been the boss at Scunthorpe and Fleetwood Town in the past.

Keith Hill- Could Tranmere hand him an opportunity to get back into the game? The 51-year-old, who has previously been at Rochdale and Barnsley, managed hometown club Bolton Wanderers last season but left the North West side at the end of the last campaign.



Paul Tisdale- He knows the fourth tier inside out having managed Exeter City and MK Dons at that level. He was dismissed by the latter in November last year and is edging towards a year out of work. Tranmere could see him as an option to replace Jackson over the coming weeks.



Who should Tranmere appoint?