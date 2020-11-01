Derby County and Middlesbrough are eyeing up a January move for Manchester United defender Phil Jones according to The Daily Star.

Jones has not been included in the Red Devils squad for this season and has also been linked with a move to Premier League side Burnley as he looks to resurrect his career following injuries and a loss of form.

Burnley are close to being taken over and although it was thought they may have to sell star defender James Tarkowski they may now be able to retain him.

With the Clarets set to target other players this could leave Derby and Middlesbrough in prime position to make a move for the former England international.

Boro have made a superb start under manager Neil Warnock and are currently fifth in the Championship table following an eight game unbeaten run.

Derby have suffered a frustrating start to their campaign and are amongst the teams in the bottom half of the division but they have begun to slowly show signs of improvement under Phillip Cocu.

Jones could decide that a move down to the second tier of English football may be a wise move as he goes in the search of regular first-team football.

At just 28-years-old, Jones is likely to still harbour ambitions of Premier League football but if Derby and Middlesbrough can ensure they are within reach of the top six in the Championship in January they could persuade Jones to make the move.

The defender could also link up with former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney should he decide to move to Pride Park which could also be a factor for him.

Despite the recent downturn in his career there is no doubt that Jones would be a more than capable centre-back at Championship level.

Would Phil Jones be a good signing for Derby or Middlesbrough?