Hands of all football clubs are tied when it comes to transfers at this moment in time. The domestic window for the summer transfer period closed at 5 pm on Friday October 16 and there’s no other window available for clubs until January 1 when the winter window opens. There is one other option – the free agent market – and Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock says they will be using this to land Duncan Watmore according to the Northern Echo.

The Echo’s Chief Sports Writer Scott Wilson writes that Boro boss Warnock “is hoping to get the green light” to sign up the Sunderland winger who has been on trial with the Teessiders. The 26-year-old has been training with the Middlesbrough first-team for the past two weeks.

There is a meeting set for Monday when Watmore will speak to Boro chairman Steve Gibson at the Rockcliffe training facility. Neil Warnock is uncertain to how this will turn out but has admitted to wanting Watmore as a body in through the door.

Speaking directly about this matter, Warnock said:

“I’m not really aware of what’s going to happen, but he’s (Watmore) done ever so well. I’m pleased for him. I don’t know whether we can make a signing, but I would like him (if we could get him).”

Watmore started his football journey as a youth player at Manchester United, moving the Altrincham in mid-January 2012. He was signed up by Sunderland in 2013 and spent seven years at the Wearsiders before they let him go in the summer.

Watmore’s time at the Stadium of Light saw him make 87 appearances for the BLack Cats, scoring 8 goals and providing 11 assists. He also had a spell out at Hibernian where he scored once in 10 appearances.

