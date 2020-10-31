It was always going to be a big ask for Bristol City against a Norwich outfit who had managed to keep a hold of the bulk of their attacking talents. It proved to be too much for the Robins who were undone by a horror half where they turned around 3-1 down.

A brace of early goals from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki (6′ and 14′) saw a quick reply from Jack Hunt (15′) and at that point it was anyone’s game with three points up for grabs. Spanish wizard Emi Buendia (45+1′) made it 3-1 to the Canaries just before the break.

Still, even at that point it was a game that could go either way. It was an entertaining second half and the turning point could have been in the 75th minute. Bristol City were given a penalty and Nakhi Well confidently stepped up. He tried a panenka penalty which worked in that it sent Norwich stopper Tim Krul the wrong way.

However, as the above video from Sky Sports shows, that was only half of the penalty attempt. The other half, Wells’ chipped shot was launched over the bar and into the empty stand behind.

If converted, that penalty would have made it an interesting final 15 minutes at 3-2. It wasn’t to be and instead the miss was only good in drawing anger from many Bristol City fans, anger with Nahki Wells on the receiving end.

It was anger that was, from some Robins fans, far too severe to put to print. Here are some other comments from disgruntled Bristol City fans that are ‘family friendly’ enough to commit to print.

Will Bristol City rally or continue to stumble this season?

Rally.

Hiccups and comebacks.

Stumble.

Continue to fall.