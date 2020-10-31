At the moment, Derby County are rolling around in the relegation mire. After eight games, the Rams sit in 22nd place in the table on just 5 points. They are one point and three goals from safety – not an insurmountable gap at this early stage of the season. However, according to Derbyshire Live, much more welcome news could be just around the corner for the Rams in terms of a takeover of the club.

There have been many reports prior to today that have put Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan at the head of a group in talks to take over affairs at Derby County – talks that Derbyshire Live say are “advanced talks.”

Indeed, the above-linked article goes so far as to say that Al Nehayan is “in the final stages of negotiations with the English Football League” in a deal that Derbyshire Live understands “is close“. They state that Derby County are just waiting the for the green light from the EFL to begin to conclude matters.

Al Nehayan will be looking for, indeed hoping for, a more successful bid to take over at Pride Park after previous high-profile approaches for Newcastle United and Liverpool fell by the wayside.

The latest chatter, as reported by Derbyshire Live is that the Abu Dhabian might not have to wait that long for his ‘advanced talks’ to bear fruit. They say that, all things falling into the right places, a deal could be concluded and the takeover complete by as early as next week.

Will an Arab-led takeover be good news for Derby County?