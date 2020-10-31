Barnsley have appointed Joseph Laumann as their assistant manager, as announced by their official club website.

The new Tykes boss, Valerien Ismael, has turned to the 37-year-old to boost his backroom staff.

Adam Murray, Tonda Eckert and goalkeeping coach Kevin Pilkington are all staying at Oakwell, whilst the club have confirmed first-team coach Wolfgang Luisser has left.

Laumann has moved to the Yorkshire side having been a coach for the past five years. He spent his playing career as a striker for the likes of Schalke, Duisburg and Sportfreunde Siegen.

The Moroccan hung up his boots in 2015 and has since had spells as an assistant at VfL Sportfreunde Lotte, VfL Bochum and Hallescher FC in Germany.

He will now be looking forward to a new chapter in England with Barnsley.

The Tykes started life under Ismael with a 3-0 win over QPR at Oakwell and are looking to build on that win against Watford this afternoon.

Ismael has said, as per their official club website: “It’s a big challenge. Watford is one of the best teams in the Championship with very high quality, with Premier League players in the squad. We need the mentality; we need our intensity to work for each other as a team. We know, if we work together, we can beat everyone in this league; anyone can beat anyone and that’s why we believe in our capabilities, our strength and what we can do on the field.”

He added: “The win on Tuesday was very important and we are now four games in a row without a defeat, so it’s good for the confidence and gives us a belief in our game.”

