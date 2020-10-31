Sheffield Wednesday are in ‘talks’ with Barry Bannan over a new contract, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The midfielder is keen to stay at Hillsborough with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Bannan, who is 30 years old, was linked with a move to fellow Championship side Brentford in the past transfer window.

He has been with the Yorkshire outfit since 2015 and has since made 218 appearances for the club, chipping in with 13 goals along the way.

Bannan is open to staying with Sheffield Wednesday and has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “I’m happy where I am. I love this club but my contract’s running down as well. I’ve got a family to think about as well as me. When you see these things it can take your mind off things but I spoke with my family and my agent and my focus was on the fact I’m the captain of this club and I don’t want to get relegated as the captain of this club.”

He added: “I’ve been in contact with the club over that and I’m leaving it to my agent and the club to get it sorted. As far as I’m concerned I’m happy where I am, the club’s been great to me so I hope something can get done. (I’d like it sorted) as soon as possible, really. No one likes to be letting their contract running down. You want clarity and you want to know what’s going on.“

Bannan had spells at Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers before his move to Wednesday but has found a home with the Championship side.

He has established himself as one of their most prized assets and the Owls will want to tie him down to a new deal.

Will Bannan stay at SWFC?