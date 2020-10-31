Ex-Football League midfielder Jack Bridge has signed for Concord Rangers, as announced by their official club website.

He has joined the National League side on a free transfer.

Bridge, who is 25 years old, was released by Carlisle United at the end of last season and has found a new club now after a summer spent as a free agent.

The midfielder played for former club Southend United over pre-season but a move back to Roots Hall didn’t materialise for him.

Bridge is pleased to have signed for Concord Rangers now and has told their website: “I’m really looking forward to get back playing football. I’ve meet the staff and players and everyone been really nice so looking forward to getting going now.”

“After I spoke with the manger and saw the requirements, it’s clear to see how the team have been very successful with the FA Trophy Final and FA Cup First Round, it seems a real positive place to be at the moment.”

He added: “I’ve played in this league on loan at Chelmsford City a few years ago now, and loved it, so just hope I can help the team where I can.”

Bridge started his career at Southend and went onto make 10 appearances for their first-team, as well as his loan spell away at Chelmsford City.

He left the Shrimpers in January 2018 for Northampton Town and spent a season-and-a-half with the Cobblers.

Bridge then joined Carlisle last summer on a one-year contract and played 35 games for the Cumbrians in all competitions in the last campaign.

