In words caried by Luton Today, Nathan Jones has commented on the Hatters upcoming schedule of games that he describes as “relentless“. It is a series of games that will begin with today’s hosting of Brentford at Kenilworth Road.

Today’s game against the Bees will be Luton’s first of a string of three games in the space of seven days before the international break gives them a welcome 14 days off. Not that there is any respite after that; Luton will face face six games in the space of 17 days afterwards.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, Jones said:

“It’s relentless. We’ll work towards Brentford, we have to evaluate Brentford, debrief this game (1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest), so it’s another 14 hour day, then another 14 hour day, you wake up and then bang, you’re into a game.”

Commenting further on this, Jones elaborated, saying:

“You manage to have a bit of Sunday lunch, and then you’re in preparing for Rotherham and then preparing for Huddersfield, so it’s relentless. We’ve had a lot who have played big 90 minutes as it’s just a crazy, ridiculous schedule.”

Today’s game against Thomas Frank’s Brentford will be a real test for Nathan Jones’ outfit as they will come up against a side who create chance after chance and who have Ivan Toney firing on all cylinders at the head of their attack.

Speaking on facing Toney, Jones said:

“He (Toney) was originally at Newcastle and had a number of loan moves, then found a home at Peterborough, did really well and is now doing well again. But they (Forest) had Lyle Taylor, who was in League One, prolific, the week before we come up against (Steven) Fletcher of Stoke and these are top players.”

Toney has scored 8 goals in his last six games for Brentford since being brought to the club on a £5m deal from League One Peterborough. The Hatters will need little reminding of the threat a Brentford side on fire would represent after the 7-0 drubbing they suffered at the hands of the London side late last November.

Will Luton Town get anything out of today's game against Brentford?