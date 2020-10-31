Charlton Athletic travel to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth today and will be looking to carry on their impressive run of form. Here is a predicted line-up for the Addicks-

GK- Ben Amos- He has been Lee Bowyer’s number one this season and has impressed.

RB- Chris Gunter- The Wales international joined the League One outfit in the past transfer window having previously played for the likes of Nottingham Forest and Reading.

CB- Akin Famewo- He is on loan at the Valley from Championship side Norwich City.

CB- Darren Pratley- The 35-year-old could slot into centre-back to replace the suspended Ryan Inniss, who was sent off against Oxford United last time out.

LB- Ian Maatsen- He has made three appearances for Charlton since his loan switch from Chelsea.

CM- Andrew Shinnie- The once-capped Scotland international scored his first goal for the London club in midweek.

CM- Dylan Levitt- He could be brought back into the side to freshen it up.

CM- Jake Forster-Caskey- With Pratley likely to drop back into defence, the ex-MK Dons and Oxford man could be given the nod to start this afternoon.

RW- Paul Smyth- The Northern Ireland is on loan with Charlton from QPR, having previously had loan stints at Accrington Stanley and Wycombe Wanderers.

ST- Omar Bogle- He will be looking for his first goal for the Addicks against his former club Pompey today.

LW- Conor Washington- The former QPR and Sheffield United attacker has bagged three times so far this season.



Who will win today?