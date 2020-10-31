QPR take on Cardiff City this afternoon and are looking for their first win since the opening day. Here is a predicted line-up for the Hoops- 

GK- Seny Dieng- He is expected to keep his place between the sticks for the London side. 

RB- Osman Kakay- The academy graduate is enjoying a starting run in the side so far this season.

CB- Conor Masterson- He will come in for Rob Dickie, who is suspended after being sent off against Barnsley last time out.

CB- Yoann Barbet- The Frenchman has made eight appearances for the Hoops so far this term.

LB- Niko Hämäläinen– The Finland international looks likely to be handed back-to-back starts.

CM- Geoff Cameron- He was left out against the Tykes in midweek and QPR should bring their skipper back into the side for more bite in midfield.

CM- Tom Carroll- Mark Warburton will be eager to get the best out of the ex-Premier League man.

RM- Albert Adomah- There are question marks as to whether the R’s will bring contract rebel Bright Osayi-Samuel back into the team. Assuming he doesn’t, Adomah would get the nod again.

LM- Ilias Chair- He will be looking to cause Cardiff some problems today.

ST- Lyndon Dykes- The summer recruit from Livingston has scored twice for the Hoops so far, both of which came from the penalty spot.

ST- Macauley Bonne- He has scored once since moving from Charlton Athletic in the past transfer window and will be in the hunt for another against the Bluebirds. 

