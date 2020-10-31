Stockport County have signed Bristol City striker Louis Britton on loan, as announced by their official club website.

The youngster has joined the National League side on a deal until January.

Britton, who is 19 years old, has been loaned out by Bristol City to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He joined the Robins from non-league side Mangotsfield United and has since been a key player for their Under-23’s.

Britton was loaned out to Yate Town last term before a spell at Torquay United. He scored once in five games for the Gulls before returning to Ashton Gate.

Stockport County have made a strong start to the new season and currently sit 2nd in the league, two points behind Britton’s former club Torquay.

Jim Gannon’s side have been out of the Football League since 2011 and are hoping this is the year they finally claw themselves out of non-league.

Britton will add more depth and competition to their attacking options and will be looking to make an impact in the North West.

His parent club Bristol City take on Norwich City this afternoon. Their boss, Dean Holden, is in confident mood, as per the Robins’ official club website: “The mood is positive. We got some perspective on the last few games though we’d have liked to have picked up more points of course. The performance was good, we deserved more but didn’t get it. The full focus from Thursday morning onwards has been on this game.

“Norwich are a good team, we know their threats but taking care of our own performance is at the forefront of our minds, to make sure we go out there and put in a performance worthy of three points.”

Will Britton be a hit at Stockport?