Speaking to the club’s official website, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has heaped praise on his side after their 3-2 win over Championship leaders Reading but insisted that there is still room for improvement.

Coventry City pulled off an impressive win on Friday night, defeating league leaders Reading 3-2. The Sky Blues brought an end to the Royals’ unbeaten start to the campaign, moving them to 18th place in the Championship table.

Coventry went into the break 1-0 up thanks to Gustavo Hamer’s well-taken goal before Lucas Joao levelled the scores with 66 minutes on the clock.

Matty Godden then put Mark Robins’ side back ahead 10 minutes later before Sam McCallum doubled the Sky Blues’ advantage with five minutes remaining. George Puscas scored late on in stoppage time to narrow the deficit but it was too little too late for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

After the game, Coventry boss Robins spoke to the club’s official website to discuss his side’s performance. Speaking about the game, Robins heaped praise on his players but added that there is room for improvement. He said:

“We were much better, changes were needed, we dealt with them pretty well, it was really important to get the three points for our confidence.

“We have to maintain that and to beat the team that’s been the best side at this stage, to win it in the way we did and playing in the manner that we did, was really good.

“We’ve still got improvement to come, I’m playing players that aren’t fit and they’re getting through the games, brilliant endeavour and commitment and some really good football that we played, all three goals were outstanding.”

Next up for Coventry City is Nottingham Forest, so Mark Robins will be hoping his side can impress once again and make it two wins in a row.