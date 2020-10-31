Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said that he is ready for a “tough” game against Swansea City, but insists that his side will play positive football at the Liberty Stadium.

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City will both be hoping to be in the promotion picture come to the end of the campaign and later today, the two face off at the Liberty Stadium.

Blackburn travel to South Wales with three wins, one draw and four losses under their belt. Rovers have been dangerous in attack with Adam Armstrong starting the campaign in strong form, helping Tony Mowbray’s side to 12th place so far.

As for Swansea City, they have lost just once so far after eight games, leaving them in third place and with a chance of breaking into the top two this weekend.

Ahead of the tie, Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray spoke to the club’s official website about his opponents, moving to praise the Swans and manager Steve Cooper. He said:

“We’ll go to Swansea and be positive. I look forward to every game because I believe the team can create chances and score goals.

“Swansea recruit managers to continue the style and to keep things going. If you invest in a squad that has certain types of footballers, why would you appoint a manager who wouldn’t want to utilise those attributes?

“As a club, they recruit managers who want to get on the ball, want to boss possession and want to play through the thirds.

“They have a young manager who’s doing exceptionally well with them, a manager who won the World Cup with one of the England youth teams, he’s someone I’ve known quite a while and I’m looking forward to seeing him and playing against his team.”

After praising Swans boss Cooper, Mowbray went on to acknowledge that his side will be facing a tough test later today, but they’re looking forward to it.

“We know it’s going to be tough, because they’re good with the ball and have some really good individuals,” he added.

“It’ll be a good test for us and one that we’re conscious of and looking forward to.

“Having been to Bournemouth and Watford, two teams who came down from the Premier League for this season, although we lost, we gave a pretty good account of ourselves in both games.

“Swansea will try and dominate the ball and move us about, but we’ll be looking to see how successful we are when we have the ball.”

How do you think that this afternoon’s game will end? Will Blackburn Rovers take all three points back to Ewood Park or will Swansea City be victorious? Or will the two sides play out a draw? Have your say in the poll below

How do you think Blackburn vs Swansea City will end?