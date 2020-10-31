Blackpool have confirmed on their official club website that former Nottingham Forest and Cambridge United boss Calin Calderwood has joined their backroom staff.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has moved to add a vast amount of experience to his coaching staff, bringing in former Nottingham Forest and Cambridge United manager Colin Calderwood to his backroom staff.

Calderwood has joined Blackpool as Critchley’s assistant head coach, previously spending time as assistant manager of Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

Upon the confirmation of his arrival at Blackpool, Calderwood has said he is looking forward to working with Critchley after working as a scout for a League One side. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to join Blackpool. I’ve seen a lot of the division now because I’ve been scouting for a team in League One.

“I’m looking forward to working with Neil and the rest of the staff. I’ll be there to aid and assist in the best way possible and use my good experiences of football to help everybody within the Club.”

Neil Critchley also spoke about the appointment of Calderwood, saying that he thinks his experience of the game will help improve his current staff.

“I’m pleased to welcome Colin to the Club,” he said.

“Colin’s experience and achievements in the game speak for themselves. We feel he has the perfect qualities to both complement and enhance the existing staff we have in place here at Blackpool.”

