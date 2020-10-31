As per a report from the Newcastle Chronicle, Newcastle United have moved to bring former Stoke City defender Scott Wara in on trial following his release from the Potters.

21-year-old defender Scott Wara was one of a host of young Stoke City players to leave the club in the summer, with the likes of Oliver Shenton, Jake Dunwoody, Cameron McJannet, Tre Pemberton, Ash Kigbu, James Jennings and Abdul Sankoh all departed at the end of their contracts.

Since departing the club, Wara has been on the lookout for a new club. The Fiji international has spent time on trial with National League outfit Wrexham and now, it has been revealed he is on trial with another club.

As per a report from the Newcastle Chronicle, Wara has linked up with Premier League side Newcastle United for a trial period. Wara was one of two trialists to feature for the club’s Under-23s, with former Manchester United man Dion McGhee also featuring.

The young Magpies were defeated 3-2 by Reading’s young guns, with Wara unable to inspire his trial club to a victory.

It remains unknown how long Wara’s Newcastle United trial will go on for, so it will be interesting to see if the former Stoke City man can earn himself a deal with the Premier League side.

Wara played 40 times for Stoke’s Under-23s before his release, also notching up 32 appearances for their Under-18s. In the process, the defender scored five goals across both sides, laying on one assist as well.