Gillingham confirmed the emergency loan signing of QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley on their official club website, bringing him in on a temporary basis for Saturday’s game against Sunderland.

In Gillingham’s midweek defeat to Ipswich Town, goalkeeper Jack Bonham was forced off the pitch during the first half. As a result of a concussion, Bonham has been advised to sit out of Saturday’s clash with Sunderland.

Now, Gillingham have moved to replace Bonham with an emergency loan deal. Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley has joined the Gills on a short-term basis, coming in to take Bonham’s place this weekend.

Young ‘keeper Joe Walsh was an option in between the sticks for Gillingham but it looks like Lumley will be the man in goal for Steve Evans’ side.

Speaking about Lumley’s arrival, Evans heaped praise on Lumley, also revealing that he has trained with the club both today and yesterday in preparation of the Sunderland tie. He said:

“Joe Lumley is a keeper who has played against my teams, and I have watched perform many times, he is an excellent goalkeeper.

“I quickly spoke to Mark Warburton [manager] and he agreed we could have Joe on an emergency loan basis, subject to the player agreeing. I was then allowed permission by Les Ferdinand to speak to the player, I did, and the minute he picked up the phone, and QPR had already told the boy what the option was, he immediately said he wanted to be here.

“He trained yesterday, and again today, and he joins Joe Walsh in being the two goalkeepers who will be selected tomorrow.

“I would like to thank all at QPR and in particular my good friend Mark Warburton for sanctioning the emergency loan.”

