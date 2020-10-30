Bristol City are a side facing a mounting injury crisis that will see them without two established central defenders in Nathan Barker and Alfie Mawson. It also sees the Robins engaged in a search of the free agent market. However, according to the Bristol Live website, one player not coming is Ashely Williams.

36-year-old, 86-cap Wales international Williams started off his football career at West Brom, leaving their Under-18s for Hednesford Town on a 2001 free transfer. From there he was snapped up two years later by Stockport County for £36,000.

He made a £450,000 move to Swansea in 2008 where he stayed for eight years before a £12.6m move to Everton. Released by Everton in 2019, he was picked up by Bristol City last year – released by them at the start of this August. On paper, he looks like an ideal player to bring back to the club as short-term cover.

However, City boss Dean Holden categorically states that this is not a situation that the West Country club are entertaining. Indeed, he goes as far as stating that the Robins are not even considering a move. On this he said:

“No, I mean Ash has not been training at all. I spoke to him recently. He’s doing some other types of fitness at the moment, for different sports and stuff. So no, he won’t be under consideration.”

For now, Bristol City and Dean Holden’s minds are on this weekend’s match against Norwich City. Yet, at the back of their minds will be the thought that defensive shortcomings need addressing. Still, at least they can scratch Ashley Williams from their thinking as the look at how to address the hard cslog leading to January.

Are Bristol City right to swerve Ashley Williams as a short-term measure?