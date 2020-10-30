Bristol City are in the midst of an injury crisis with six senior players out and on the treatment table. Of this half-dozen players, two are prominent centre-backs Alfie Mawson and Nathan Barker. Speaking to Bristol Live ahead of the Norwich City game at the weekend, Robins boss Dean Holden confirmed a few things about his side’s interest in free agents.

It had been speculation that Holden had addressed before, written about here on The72, that the Robins would be using the free agent market to plug some gaps what with the level of injuries they have and with January 1 a long way in the distance.

The winter window is the next chance for clubs to have a free run in terms of transfers. However, necessity is beckoning at Ashton Gate and the free agent market is the next best thing. Yes, the options may be limited but there is quality out there awaiting a call.

Speaking to Bristol Live’s Gregor McGregor, boss Holden had a lot to say about the situtation, much of which clarified a few things about City’s approach. It is an approach that is ongoing and one that he admits “will be for a defensive-type player.”

Many names have been proposed but Holden said it was not fair on the players out there being considered if he were to name names. That response came regarding a direct question as to whether the club were interested in former Middlesbrough man Ryan Shotton.

However, whilst keeping his cards close to his chest on that front, the Robins boss was open and honest when asked whether 36-year-old Ashley Williams would be returning to the club after his spell last season. On this, Holden replied:



“No, I mean Ash has not been training at all. I spoke to him recently. He’s doing some other types of fitness at the moment, for different sports and stuff. So no, he won’t be under consideration.”

So, Bristol City fans will need to endure a tough game against a very solid Norwich City side at the weekend before knowing who the club will be bringing in through the door to fill the gaps left in their defensive cohort.

