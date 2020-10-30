Not many Reading fans would have known much about Veljko Paunovic when he took the job in August.

However, the Serbian boss has guided his new side to the summit of the Championship.

The Royals are flying having won seven out of their opening eight games of the new season and sit six points clear of AFC Bournemouth in second.

But who is Paunovic? And why was he chosen as the man to replace Mark Bowen over the summer?

The 43-year-old spent the majority his playing career in Spain as a midfielder for the likes of Marbella, Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Mallorca and Almeria, as well as venturing abroad for stints at Hannover 96, Rubin Kazan and Philadelphia Union.

Paunovic hung up his boots in January 2012 and got his first coaching roles with the Serbian national team at youth levels. He ended up working with the U18’s up to the U20’s before being appointed manager of Chicago Fire in November 2015.

He spent four years in charge in the Major League Soccer and won 32% of games of Fire, guiding them to the Play-Offs in 2017 for the first time in five years.

Paunovic managed the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Nemanja Nikolic in America but parted company with Chicago at the end of last year and waited eight months for the right opportunity to get back into the dugout.

Reading came calling for him in August and he hasn’t looked back since. He has the Royals’ fans dreaming of Premier League football once again, but will be taking it one game at a time at this stage.

His side are certainly looking the real deal and are causing problems for every side they play. You could argue Reading have underperformed over recent seasons with the squad they have, however, Paunovic is looking like the man to get the best out of them.

