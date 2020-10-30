Ex-Football League defender Johnny Hunt has signed for Kettering Town, as announced by their official club website.

The full-back has joined the National League North side from Scottish Premiership outfit Hamilton Academical.

Hunt, who is 27 years old, has dropped back down into non-league after three years in the league.

The Liverpool-born man started his career at Wrexham and went onto make 120 appearances for the Welsh side, chipping in with 15 goals along the way.

Cambridge United handed him a move to the Football League in 2014 but he played just nine times for the U’s before returning to Wrexham on loan in his first season.

Hunt left the Abbey Stadium after a year and joined Chester. He subsequently became a key player for them in the National League and impressed in his two seasons there to earn a switch to Mansfield Town in 2017.

He spent a single campaign at Field Mill, playing 21 games, before switching to fellow fourth tier side Stevenage.

Hunt then stayed with Boro for a year prior to his move up to Scotland in July 2019.

He is now back in England and will be looking forward to his move to Kettering. They finished 19th last term and are hoping for better this time around.

Hunt adds more experience into their ranks and is a shrewd signing for the Poppies. They are also the home to ex-Rotherham United and Carlisle United goalkeeper Adam Collin, as well as former Cheltenham Town striker Dan Holman.

Good signing for Kettering?