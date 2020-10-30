Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia have revealed in an official club statement on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Wolves boss Mick McCarthy is set to become the club’s new manager.

Η εταιρεία ΑΠΟΕΛ ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ ενημερώνει ότι αναμένει αύριο στην Κύπρο, τον Ιρλανδό προπονητή Michael Mc Carthy έτσι ώστε να ολοκληρωθούν οι συζητήσεις σε ότι αφορά στο ενδεχόμενο συνεργασίας.Ο κ. Mc Carthy θα βρεθεί στο στάδιο ΓΣΠ για να παρακολουθήσει την αναμέτρηση ΑΠΟΕΛ-Απόλλων pic.twitter.com/JKkHr8k7l4 — APOEL FC (@apoelfcofficial) October 30, 2020

Mick McCarthy has been out of a job since April 2020, leaving his role as manager of Republic of Ireland manager after less than two years after the FAI decided to appoint Under-21s coach Stephen Kenny as the country’s new boss.

As covered here on The72 earlier this year, McCarthy expressed his desire to get back into management following his departure from the Republic of Ireland. Now, it has emerged that he has closed in on a return to club management.

Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia have revealed that the club are set to appoint McCarthy as their new coach. The club issued a statement on Friday revealing that McCarthy is on his way to Cyprus before taking up the role. The statement said:

“The company APOEL FC informs that it expects the Irish coach Michael McCarthy tomorrow in Cyprus so that the discussions regarding the possibility of cooperation are completed. Mr McCarthy will be at the GSP stage to watch the APOEL-Apollon match.”

McCarthy, who has managed Sunderland, Wolves, Ipswich Town and the Republic of Ireland over the course of his career, will be hoping to impress with APOEL Nicosia in what will be a fresh challenge for the 61-year-old.

