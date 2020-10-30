As quoted by reporter Louis Mendez, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that young star Alfie Doughty is set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a “big, big tear” to his hamstring.

Lee Bowyer – “Alfie Doughty has a big, big tear. He has to have an operation on his hamstring. He’s going to be months. Probably around four months, they reckon” #cafc — Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) October 29, 2020

Over the course of the past year, Alfie Doughty has been able to cement a place in Charlton Athletic’s senior side.

The young midfielder has emerged as a key player of late and despite frequent links with a move away from The Valley over the course of the summer transfer window, has remained with the club.

However, after a strong start to the campaign, Doughty has been dealt a big injury blow. The young midfielder was taken off at half-time at the Addicks’ 2-0 win over Northampton Town at the weekend.

The 20-year-old has suffered a torn hamstring, with manager Lee Bowyer revealing the injury will mean Doughty has to undergo an operation, resulting in an absence of around four months. He said:

“Alfie Doughty has a big, big tear. He has to have an operation on his hamstring. He’s going to be months. Probably around four months, they reckon”

Doughty then reacted to the news himself, moving to post on Twitter (see tweet below) to express his thanks to supporters for their messages, adding that he will be “back before you know it”.

Thanks for all the messages, they don’t go unnoticed💪🏼 just a little bump in the road and I’ll be back before you know it❤️ — alfiedoughty_ (@alfiedoughty4) October 30, 2020

Charlton Athletic fans, do you think that Doughty will be a big miss or do you think the club will be able to cope without the youngster? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

