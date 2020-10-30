Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has said he is happy at Hillsborough amid interest from Championship rivals Brentford.

In the late stages of the summer transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan was heavily linked with a move away from Hillsborough.

Fellow Championship side Brentford were said keen on a deal for Bannan, who is out of contract at the end of the season. However, a transfer never materialised and Bannan remained with Sheffield Wednesday.

Now, the Scottish midfielder has moved to open up about the speculation regarding his future at the club.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Bannan insisted that he is loving life with the Owls, adding that he never lost focus on the task at hand despite Brentford’s interest. He said:

“I’m happy where I am, I love this club… But obviously, my contract is running down as well, and I have a family and people to think about as well as me.

“When you see these things it can take your mind off things, but I spoke with my family and my agents, and my focus was on the fact that I’m the captain of this club and I don’t want to be getting relegated as captain. I want to make sure we push this season, stay up, and even go on to greater heights.

“I never lost focus. As soon as I spoke to the gaffer way back in the summer about getting the captaincy, I’m here to do a job and it’s still the same way now.”

With Bannan’s contract up at the end of the season, it awaits to be seen if the relevant parties can come to an agreement over a new deal. Bannan, 30, has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2015, notching up 12 goals and 33 assists in 218 games for the club.

