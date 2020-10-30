Speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website, manager Neil Warnock gave an update on striker Chuba Akpom, who missed the victory over Coventry City through illness.

Middlesbrough feared Akpom could have COVID-19 and was immediately sent for a test, meaning he missed out on the Coventry City game. Boro ultimately won 2-0 in his absence with Britt Assombalonga replacing Akpom up front and scoring the opening goal.

Manager Neil Warnock gave an update on the new signings condition:

“We were all relieved to find out he tested negative for coronavirus,” he said. “That was really good news, and he’ll be in today to see the doc.

“He has a very heavy cold so I don’t want him getting too close to the lads. Even if he comes back on the bench it will good news for us.”

The Teessiders had to deviate from their tried and tested two up top, and lined up against Coventry with Assombalonga up front on his own. They had no striker on the bench as back-up, although Marcus Browne did come on to lead the line in the latter stages alongside Assombalonga, despite being a natural winger.

Warnock confirmed that they will assess a couple of players ahead of this weekend’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

“We have one or two little knocks, bit they’re all in good spirits,” he said.

“It’s just game to game at this time for us. We’re going to have to be fortunate not to have injuries because we just haven’t got the cover.”

This weekend will come too soon for Grant Hall and Ashley Fletcher however, who both still remain sidelined with injury.