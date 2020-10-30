Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has revealed that the club are considering free-agent signings, with injury problems leaving them short on options.

With the domestic window now closed, clubs will have to dip into the free-agent market if they want to add new players to their ranks before the transfer window reopens in January.

One club that could look to do just that is Oxford United. Injury problems have left the U’s short in some areas, with defenders Rob Atkinson and John Mousinho leaving them short at the back. Midfielders Sean Clare and Josh Ruffels have also been absent from the squad recently.

Now, Oxford manager Karl Robinson has revealed that the club could delve into the free-agent market to help them deal with ongoing injury problems. Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Robinson said:

“We only have one space left and I think we need two players with the injuries we’re having right now and some of the things that aren’t falling for us.

“It’s evident we do need another wide player. We’re very short on pace, you’ve only got Mide [Shodipo] and Dan [Agyei] and with the youth of those players, I’d like more of a senior one who knew how to use their pace on a consistent basis.

“Equally, you look at that backline and you do need something in there. But if you just go for a centre back, it doesn’t half leave you short in the left-back area and the wide area.



“There’s a centre back, a left-back who can play one up and someone who can play as a nine, wide right, wide left.

“They are the three players on my desk I know would probably make us better. If I could bring one in I know what that one would probably be, but I’d feel very vulnerable in other positions.”

The report from the Oxford Mail adds that there is money to spend at the Kassam Stadium and there is some leeway as far as salary caps are concerned. It awaits to be seen if there are any new additions at Oxford United with injury problems limiting Robinson’s options.