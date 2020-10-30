Speaking the UTMP 1-2 Podcast, former Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet has opened up about his failed move to Charlton Athletic, revealing he had the chance to join the club earlier this summer.

During an impressive final season with Blackpool, striker Armand Gnanduillet was being heavily linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road.

Charlton Athletic were among the sides heavily linked with Gnanduillet, with the striker’s form in League One catching the attention of a host of Championship sides.

However, Gnanduillet remained at Blackpool until the end of the season, seeing out his contract before moving to Turkey to link up with second-tier side Altay SK on a free transfer.

Now, Gnanduillet has opened up about his failed move to Charlton Athletic. The 28-year-old revealed his move to The Valley failed to materialise because the club would not let him leave. Gnanduillet said:

“When things went wrong around January, because we didn’t win a lot of games, my transfer to Charlton didn’t go well for me. I told myself I haven’t been respected as a player and as a man and respect for me is something big.

“I will always respect the club and I will always respect the fans. You will either like me or you won’t like me. I don’t care, I will still respect you.

“The person on the board didn’t really respect me because they didn’t offer me a new deal after the first season when I scored 14 goals. They didn’t let me go to Charlton, so I stayed and scored goals.”

Gnanduillet went on reveal that the Addicks came in for him again at the end of last season. The Ivorian striker said:

“It was a chance for me because at the time they really wanted me to go there. At the end of the season, they got relegated but they still tried to sign me for League One.

“I expected to play in the Championship, so to play for them in League One for me wasn’t the plan. I feel sad and I feel angry because one day they wanted to sign me and another day they didn’t, but it’s football and you don’t always get what you want.”

Since leaving Blackpool, Gnanduillet has played in six games across all competitions for Altay SK, all of which have come of the bench. Overall, he has found the back of the net on two occasions.

