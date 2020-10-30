Bristol City haven’t shown that swashbuckling style that many fans might have been hoping for so far this season. Recent results haven’t gone their way and they sit in 6th, just goal different keeping them in the play-off places. Boss Dean Holden is aware that changes need to be made and, according to website Bristol Live, has irons in the fire on this front.

Winless over their last three games, and looking at a mounting injury list already, boss Holden has admitted that moves need to be made to secure fresh blood at the club.

The only way that this can be facilitated is through the use of the free agent market. With the domestic transfer window closing a fortnight ago at 5 pm October 16, this market is the only chance that clubs now have to bring players in before the winter window opens on January 1.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Robins boss Holden has admitted that talks are aleady underway to bring a new player into Ashton Gate. With six senior players missing, that search of the free agent options is becoimg more than a little pressing.

In speaking to Bristol Live, Holden says more specifically:

“We have to look at that, we’ve been looking at that for a couple of days already so we’re ahead of the game with that. We need to see what’s out there.”

City’s narrow, 1-0 loss to Bournemouth may have increased the urgency to being in new blood, having six players out will have made the wheels turn more quickly. However, as always, time will tell as to what the Robins intentions are in regard to the market.

