Cameron Dawson kept clean sheets in his first four Sheffield Wednesday games this season as the Owls looked to overcome an EFL-imposed 12 point penalty for FFP infractions. However, he’s not kept up that blistering form in Wednesday’s last three games. Despite this, Wednesday boss Garry Monk defended his keeper after last night’s dismal, 3-0 loss at Rotherham.

YouTube: Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday highlights

For Jamie Linsday’s opener after the drone had been shooed away, a static Dawson was left flat-footed as the Rotherham man lobbed him with a header after a shot had been defelcted into the onrushing Lindsay’s path.

The second Rotherham goal is best put down in the ‘forget this’ column. A long-ball hit in hope drew Dawson out of his area, the ball was knocked past him and ‘Blame’ Tom Lees brought down Rotherham winger Florian Jozefzoon to earn a straight red. Dan Barlaser converted from the spot.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

Jamie Lindsay pounced on a parried save from Dawson to snatch the Millers third goal on the stroke of half-time to round off a particular horrible 45 minutes for Dawson and Sheffield Wednesday.

To his credit, Dawson did make a number of saves in the second half that kept the game at 3-0 and meant that the Owls avoided an absolute pasting. He also received the backing of boss Monk who said:

  Ex-Crewe Alexandra, Cheltenham Town and Northampton Town man finds new club

“Everything in these last two games has been under-par – from everyone. It’s not about any individual. It’s about the team and as a whole, these two games they’ve been under-par.”

Whilst Monk is not wanting to single out players such as Cameron Dawson, Sheffield Wednesday fans are not so backwards at coming forward. For some of these fans, they are only too happy to point the finger where Monk won’t – straight at Dawson. Here are some the things these fans are saying.

Should Garry Monk drop Cameron Dawson and bring in Kieren Westwood?

Keep Dawson.

Continuity. Work through problems.

Drop Dawson.

Simply not much cop.