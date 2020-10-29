Cameron Dawson kept clean sheets in his first four Sheffield Wednesday games this season as the Owls looked to overcome an EFL-imposed 12 point penalty for FFP infractions. However, he’s not kept up that blistering form in Wednesday’s last three games. Despite this, Wednesday boss Garry Monk defended his keeper after last night’s dismal, 3-0 loss at Rotherham.

For Jamie Linsday’s opener after the drone had been shooed away, a static Dawson was left flat-footed as the Rotherham man lobbed him with a header after a shot had been defelcted into the onrushing Lindsay’s path.

The second Rotherham goal is best put down in the ‘forget this’ column. A long-ball hit in hope drew Dawson out of his area, the ball was knocked past him and ‘Blame’ Tom Lees brought down Rotherham winger Florian Jozefzoon to earn a straight red. Dan Barlaser converted from the spot.

Jamie Lindsay pounced on a parried save from Dawson to snatch the Millers third goal on the stroke of half-time to round off a particular horrible 45 minutes for Dawson and Sheffield Wednesday.

To his credit, Dawson did make a number of saves in the second half that kept the game at 3-0 and meant that the Owls avoided an absolute pasting. He also received the backing of boss Monk who said:

“Everything in these last two games has been under-par – from everyone. It’s not about any individual. It’s about the team and as a whole, these two games they’ve been under-par.”

Whilst Monk is not wanting to single out players such as Cameron Dawson, Sheffield Wednesday fans are not so backwards at coming forward. For some of these fans, they are only too happy to point the finger where Monk won’t – straight at Dawson. Here are some the things these fans are saying.

just me or does anyone else reckon that that Dawson in the number 10 role could solve all our issues?

created another 3 goals night, could be lethal if we use him right? #swfc — William Hunter (@willhunter03) October 29, 2020

And it will be his downfall; sadly Dawson is not good enough. #swfc https://t.co/riTvjGjUyf — David Cooke (@hirsty9) October 29, 2020

Can anyone see a slight problem with Dawson's positioning here?#swfc pic.twitter.com/j5YZuZ7sLk — www.owlstalk.co.uk (@Owlstalk) October 29, 2020

Not having that we are missing players, last line of defence is the Goalie, Cameron Dawson has NEVER been a keeper. Get Westwood back! #swfc — Carl Brookes (@vlcarl1) October 29, 2020

I am over 80 been watching SWFC all my life good times & bad got to say this is the pits & Dawson well — Geoffrey Foster (@Geoffre87272861) October 29, 2020

Last night should be the final straw and Dawson should be dropped but some fans have laughably short memories. I remember Westwood dropping clanger after clanger before being dropped last December #swfc — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) October 29, 2020

Honestly think my mum would have been more effective in goal than Dawson last night. What is he doing?! Sure, blame Monk for the defeat, but what is he supposed to do about this? #swfc pic.twitter.com/Q3RuYCtYpU — John Hiley #WEARAMASK (@JohnHiley) October 29, 2020

@swfc @footballheaven all 3 goals and sending off down to Dawson, flapped for their 1 st goal . Was in no mans land for second leaving less no chance . Pushed 3rd goal to their striker rated than to safety. 🎪🤡 — matt bennett (@bennobennett) October 29, 2020

