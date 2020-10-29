Mark Warburton has said QPR are still hopeful that Bright Osayi-Samuel will sign a new contract at the club, as per their official club website.

The winger was left out of the Hoops’ last game against Barnsley.

Osayi-Samuel, who is 22 years old, is out of contract at the end of this season and his long-term future with the R’s is currently up in the air.

He was linked with a move away from the Championship outfit throughout the past transfer window but they managed to keep hold of him in the end.

Warburton has provided an update on his situation: “Contract talks with Bright have been ongoing for a while now. He’s a great lad, everyone knows what I think of him, but his head has to be in the right place for a game of football and I just felt that tonight it wasn’t right for Bright and for the team as well.

“There a lot of lads who are working really hard and it does him good just to have a think about things. Contract discussion are moving along at a certain pace and I just want him to have a clear head and make the right decision.”

He added: “There is still very much hope [that he will sign a new contract]. He is at a very good place at the club, he is developing well with us and I hope very much that he can see that is the case. For me, I just want him to make a clear decision. He is a very talented young lad, I think a lot of him, but it is a difficult time for a young player and he has to make a very clear decision.”

Osayi-Samuel joined QPR from Blackpool in 2017 and has since become a key player for the London club.

They will be hoping they strike a deal with him and they don’t lose him on the cheap, like they did with Ryan Manning earlier this month to Swansea City.

In other R’s news, Faysal Bettache has put pen-to-paper on a contract until 2023, as per The72.

