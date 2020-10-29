Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that midfielder Bradley Johnson and left-back Amari’i Bell are both self-isolating after displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Blackburn Rovers duo Bradley Johnson and Amari’i Bell were both absent from their midweek 4-2 loss to high-flying Reading. Now, an update on the pair’s omission from the tie has emerged from Tony Mowbray.

Rovers boss Mowbray has revealed that both Johnson and Bell were missing from the Reading game after displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Mowbray confirmed that the duo will be missing from this weekend’s game against Swansea City and could miss games vs Middlesbrough and QPR as well.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said:

“They’re isolating. I’m not sure where the days are, I leave that to my doctor who will tell me when they’re available. Generally, I focus on the next game and what I do know is that those players won’t be available for the next game.

“There’s two games left after this one before the international break so I’m not sure whether they’ll be available or not.

“After Swansea I will start focusing on Middlesbrough and then after that on QPR. Sitting here I only focus on the lads we’ve got available and will re-assess after that.”

Johnson has been ever-present so far this season, playing in eight games across all competitions. Bell, 26, has also been a fixture in Mowbray’s side, featuring nine times along the way.

