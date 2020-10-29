As quoted by Lancs Live, former Bristol City and Barnsley manager Lee Johnson has said he believes Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor deserves a shot at the Championship.

Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a decent start to life in League One following their promotion last season. The Pilgrims currently sit in 8th place in the table after nine games, losing just two times so far.

Midfielder Danny Mayor has thoroughly impressed for Ryan Lowe’s side, starring in the middle of the park in the early stages of their first campaign back in the third tier.

Now, Mayor has received high praise from former Bristol City and Barnsley boss Lee Johnson. Speaking about Mayor, Johnson said he believes the 30-year-old midfielder deserves a chance playing in the Championship, revealing his admiration for him. He said:

“He’s just such a good player, beautiful on the eye and he has been for years. I think he deserves his chance at Championship level I really do.

“From when he was at Bury, I was the Oldham (Athletic) manager at the time and I just remember watching him.

“He’s got a lovely left foot and the way he just glides past people. I do think sometimes time brings that maturity in a player, and the decision making then becomes better.”

Mayor has spent the vast majority of his career playing in League One and League Two but made 36 Championship appearances during stints with Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday.

