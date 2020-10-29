Speaking to Wales Online, Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has revealed that a groin injury kept Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson out on Wednesday night’s draw with QPR, adding that he is “hopeful” he won’t be out for the long-term.

Harry Wilson has made a sharp start to life with Cardiff City since signing on domestic deadline day. The Liverpool loanee has found the back of the net once in three appearances, impressing out wide and in an attacking midfield role.

However, the 23-year-old was absent from Cardiff’s draw with his former loan club Derby County. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw and after the game, Bluebirds boss Neil Harris has provided a fitness update on Wilson.

Speaking to Wales Online, Harris confirmed that Wilson missed out after complaining of a groin problem on Tuesday. He said:

“Right at the end of training yesterday [Tuesday], just a hip flexor, his left groin area, tightened up.

“We are hopeful that there is no long term in it, we are hoping it’s a really short turnaround. I’m not sure if we’ll see him on the weekend, we will have to see when we are back in tomorrow and Friday.

“To lose him, he is a big blow because he started like a house on fire with us. So he’s not going to be long.”

Cardiff face Queens Park Rangers this weekend, so it awaits to seen if Wilson can make his return to action at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium or if he has to wait until Tuesday when the Bluebirds face Barnsley..