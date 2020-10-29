Non-league side Spalding United have confirmed the signing of former Newcastle United, Southend United and Swindon Town striker Nile Ranger on Twitter (see tweet below).

NILE RANGER JOINS THE TULIPS 🌷 | Spalding United are pleased to announce that former Premier League Striker Nile Ranger is joining the Tulips Squad! ✅🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/klAQRiyn8i — Spalding United (@SpaldingUnited) October 28, 2020

Following the appointment of former Peterborough United and Leyton Orient defender Gabriel Zakuani, Spalding United have made a host of new signings – one of which is former Newcastle United, Southend United and Swindon Town striker Nile Ranger.

Ranger has been out of the Football League since leaving Southend United in January 2018 and will be hoping to impress in the Northern Premier League South East with his new side.

Upon the announcement of Ranger’s arrival, Zakuani spoke to the club’s official website about Spalding United’s new signing. Zakuani said he believes Ranger has the ability to play in League One and in the Championship, saying:

“I’ve known Nile for many years and we grew up in the same area. He has all the talent in the world and knows he has a point to prove! In the conversations we have had, he wants an opportunity to get himself back on the map.

“I believe he can easily play for any team in league one and most championship clubs. He has promised me he will get his head down and prove to everyone that the penny has dropped. This opportunity will allow people to see he still has the hunger to succeed.”

