According to a report from Football Insider, Bournemouth defender Steve Cook is being eyed up by Premier League duo West Ham and West Brom.

Ahead of the January transfer window, both West Ham and West Brom are rumoured to be eyeing up a move for a new defender. Now, it has been claimed that Bournemouth man Steve Cook is on the radars of the Premier League pair.

Cook’s contract with Bournemouth is set to come to an end at the end of the season, meaning he could be available for nothing next summer. Rather than lose Cook for nothing, the Cherries could sell the defender in January.

The 29-year-old has been with Bournemouth for nine years now but Cook is said to be looking to run his contract at the Vitality Stadium down to secure a move away.

Cook made his way into senior football with Brighton and Hove Albion, emerging from their youth academy and picking up senior experience on loan with Havant and Waterlooville, Eastleigh, Eastbourne and Mansfield Town. Cook initially linked up with Bournemouth on loan in October 2011 prior to a permanent move in January 2012.

Along the way, Cook has played in 345 games across all competitions for the club, scoring 21 goals and laying on nine assists in the process.

Bournemouth fans, do you think that Cook will leave the club in the January transfer window? Let us know what you think about the links in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will Cook leave Bournemouth in January?