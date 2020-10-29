It is a case of so close yet so far for Nottingham Forest when it comes to the deal that should have brought Poland international winger Kamil Grosicki from West Brom to the City Ground. A 21-second delay on eadline day paperwork being delivered was, ultimately, enough to scupper proceedings.

Last-minute wrangling over the particulars of the deal were said to be to blame as the 5 pm deadline entered its final minute. A deal was struck but the paperwork signing off on Grosicki’s capture was received after the deadline and the deal was placed on hiatus.

That was 13 days ago and, since then, Forest’s lawyers have made representations for a degree of leniency at the arbitration meeting. However, as noted above by The Telegraph’s John Percy, and written about here on The72, it was not to be.

The former Hull City flier wil now return to the Hawthorns after his time in football limbo. He will still train with West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest might be minded to have another stab at landing him come January 1 when the winter transfer window opens.

For Forest fans, it is a failure that is likely to leave a somewhat sickening aftertaste. Not into full, flowing, top gear yet in their Championship campaign, many Forest fans would have welcomed Grosicki into a side that often threatens to break out as an attacking force.

However, at least until January, all that is wishful thinking. Yet, the failure to conclude this particular deal has not gone unnoticed by fans on social media. Here are some of the comments from Reds fans on the failed move.

