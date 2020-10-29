It is a case of so close yet so far for Nottingham Forest when it comes to the deal that should have brought Poland international winger Kamil Grosicki from West Brom to the City Ground. A 21-second delay on eadline day paperwork being delivered was, ultimately, enough to scupper proceedings.

#nffc have lost their appeal to sign Kamil Grosicki after the arbitration hearing on Tuesday. Grosicki will now return to #wba and is to be included in their Premier League squad. Forest, understandably, very disappointed — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 29, 2020

Last-minute wrangling over the particulars of the deal were said to be to blame as the 5 pm deadline entered its final minute. A deal was struck but the paperwork signing off on Grosicki’s capture was received after the deadline and the deal was placed on hiatus.

That was 13 days ago and, since then, Forest’s lawyers have made representations for a degree of leniency at the arbitration meeting. However, as noted above by The Telegraph’s John Percy, and written about here on The72, it was not to be.

The former Hull City flier wil now return to the Hawthorns after his time in football limbo. He will still train with West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest might be minded to have another stab at landing him come January 1 when the winter transfer window opens.

For Forest fans, it is a failure that is likely to leave a somewhat sickening aftertaste. Not into full, flowing, top gear yet in their Championship campaign, many Forest fans would have welcomed Grosicki into a side that often threatens to break out as an attacking force.

However, at least until January, all that is wishful thinking. Yet, the failure to conclude this particular deal has not gone unnoticed by fans on social media. Here are some of the comments from Reds fans on the failed move.

Here are some of the responses to the John Percy tweet (above):

Ridiculous inflexible EFL. 21 seconds ffs — ashbashforest (@ashbashforest) October 29, 2020

Nearly 2 bloody weeks to come to that conclusion! — Sam Skinner🇬🇧 (@skinndogg09) October 29, 2020

It’s not EFL fault. It’s Forest. Fannying around till last minute rather than just sorting in. Would’ve have been a big impact for team this season — No.1isBrianRice.. (@Steven_James_) October 29, 2020

21 seconds. 21 seconds. Madness. — Paul D (@meepeedee) October 29, 2020

Here are some other things that Forest fans are saying:

Anyone moaning about Grosicki is wasting their time. If a deadline is 17:00pm and you turn up late, regardless if it’s by minutes or seconds, it’s still late. #nffc — Joseph (@JCox_95) October 29, 2020

Am I the only one who isnt too bothered about Grosicki. Already got lolley, ameobi, knockaert and mighten #nffc — Josh (@JoshNFFC__) October 29, 2020

At least I can unfollow Grosicki now #NFFC — M (@redmannffc83) October 29, 2020

Not going to lose any sleep over Grosicki. I rate him and it would have been nice to have him but he wasn’t essential and hopefully it’ll mean Mighten stays in the reckoning for selection #NFFC — Neil Fraser (@NeilF24) October 29, 2020

Are the EFL right to not sanction Kamil Grosicki's move to Nottingham Forest?