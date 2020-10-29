Mansfield Town have confirmed that assistant manager Joe Dunne has also left the club, as announced by their official club website.

The Stags are in the hunt for a new management team after sacking Graham Coughlan. Senior performance analyst Enda Barron and head of recruitment Andy Burgess have also departed.

Mansfield have placed academy manager Richard Cooper in caretaker charge whilst they search for a new boss. The72 picked out five potential candidates for the vacant position yesterday.

Dunne, who is 47 years old, joined the League Two side as Coughlan’s assistant in December last year.

However, they struggled to make an impact at Field Mill and have both now been dismissed after a poor start to the new season.

Dunne spent his playing career with the likes of Gillingham, Colchester United and Dover Athletic before staring his coaching career after hanging up his boots.

He was a youth coach at Colchester before working his way up to eventually becoming their manager in 2012. The Irishman spent two seasons as the U’s boss before ending his 18-year association with the club six years ago.

Dunne then moved to Cambridge United as assistant to Shaun Derry before getting the full-time role in May 2018. However, his time in charge at the Abbey Stadium last just seven months.

He was back in the game a year later as Coughlan’s number two at Mansfield, but will now have to weigh up his next move after following him out of the exit door a couple of days ago.



