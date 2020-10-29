Ex-Football League man Erico Sousa has signed for Darlington, as announced by their official club website.

The Portuguese midfielder has joined the National League North side from Tadcaster Albion.

Sousa, who is 25 years old, moved to England when he was 10 and had stints as a youngster at Manchester City and Barnsley.

He then had a spell at Hyde United before moving to Slovenia to spend a season at Celje.

Sousa moved back to the UK and joined Tadcaster before Accrington Stanley signed him from non-league in 2017. However, he didn’t make an appearance for the North West side and was subsequently released after a few months.

Tranmere Rovers handed him an opportunity after he left Stanley and he played four times for the Whites under Micky Mellon during the 2016/17 season in the National League.

Accrington then decided to re-sign him and he ended up staying with John Coleman’s side for three years. The ex-Portugal Under-19 international also had a loan spell at Barrow a couple of season ago.

He is pleased to have joined Darlington now and has told their website: “I got released from Accrington and I went to Tadcaster just to get a few games and then ended up playing Darlington and that’s how it came about.”

“I thought I did alright, I thought I did well to get myself here today. Right now I want to get my head down, get some games and produce as much as I can”

Sousa has been handed the number 18 by Darlo.

