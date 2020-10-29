According to The Lancashire Telegraph, former Blackburn, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede is set to join up with former Rovers boss Steve Kean at Melbourne Victory in the Australian A-League.

Gestede’s contract came to an end at Middlesbrough in the closing stages of last season and is now a free agent.

Although there is interest from clubs in England and according to the report, there is also interest from Indian side East Bengal, although it seems Gestede would prefer a move to Melbourne Victory.

Steve Kean, who managed Blackburn between 2010 and 2012 is now in charge of Melbourne Victory and looks to become Gestede’s next boss in the not too distant future. Kean left Ewood Park just prior to the striker arriving in 2013, originally on loan from Cardiff before signing on a permanent deal the following season.

Gestede signed for Middlesbrough in 2017 from Aston Villa but his time at the club was ultimately marred with injury. He failed to make an impact when given a chance in the first team, scoring just five goals in 48 games for the Teessiders.

When asked if he wanted to stay on and help the team after his deal expired last season he demanded a clause in his contract extension that the club couldn’t agree on.

Middlesbrough replaced Gestede this summer with the signing of former-Arsenal forward Chuba Akpom, who arrived from Greek side PAOK. He has hit the ground running too scoring twice in his opening two games.