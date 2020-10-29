QPR midfielder Faysal Bettache has signed a new three-year deal at the club, as announced by their official club website.

The youngster has committed his future to the Championship side until 2023.

Bettache, who is 20 years old, has been a regular on the bench for the Hoops so far this season and looks set for a bright future with the London club.

He is pleased to have signed a new deal and has said, as per their website: “It feels good that I’m in the gaffer’s (Mark Warburton) plans for the long run – to know that I’m secure at the club for at least three more years. The gaffer helps me as much as he can. He tells me what I need to work on and how I’ve been progressing in training.

“I’m working hard every day to get as much time on the pitch as possible. The plan since day one has been to become a regular in the first team and nothing’s changed.”

Bettache started his career in the academy at Watford but switched to QPR six years ago. He has since been a key player for the R’s at youth levels.

He made his senior debut for the Hoops in August 2018 in a League Cup tie against Bristol Rovers and has since made two more appearances for their first-team.

Bettache gained his first taste of regular football out on loan at National League South side Billericay Town last season. He is now pushing for a place in QPR’s first-team.

