Ex-Football League goalkeeper Jordan Archer has signed for Motherwell on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The stopper has joined the Scottish Premiership side on a short-term contract.

Archer, who is 27 years old, has been a free agent since leaving Fulham at the end of last season.

He spent time over the summer training with Championship side AFC Bournemouth.

Motherwell boss, Stephen Robinson, is pleased to have brought him in: “We’ve moved quickly after learning that Trevor would be out for a prolonged period. To be able to bring in a ‘keeper of Jordan’s quality is fortunate and he will challenge Aaron Chapman for the jersey.

“Jordan has been capped by Scotland and played games in the Championship and League One in England. He arrives with a strong pedigree.”

Archer has said: “I’m glad to be here, and I’m ready if called upon. It’s an opportunity for me to try and play games. It’s my first time playing club football in Scotland, and I am looking forward to the new challenge.”

The experienced ‘keeper started out at Tottenham Hotspur and had loan spells away as a youngster at Bishop’s Stortford, Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town and Millwall to gain experience.

The Lions made his move there permanent in 2015 and he went onto play 166 games, helping them gain promotion to the second tier in 2017 under Neil Harris via the Play-Offs.

He left Millwall at the end of the 2018/19 season and has spent time with Oxford United and Fulham since leaving the London club last year.

Good signing for Motherwell?