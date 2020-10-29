The above image shows a jubilant Kamil Grosicki celebrating promotion with West Bromwich Albion. Since then he’s gone on to be a player not seen by Slaven Bilic as having a future at the Baggies. A move to Nottingham Forest has been in the pipeline, held up by a 21-second delay in paperwork on deadline day. Forest fans have been waiting since then but, according to Polish source Meczyki, it will not be good news.

Negotiations between West Brom and Forest for Grosicki continued right into the final moments of the domestic deadline on Friday October 16, a deadline that was due to close and end at 5 pm. However, after an agreement was made, the paperwork arrived at the relevant authorities 21 seconds after that deadline.

That delay has prompted the ensuing saga and legal representations that have lasted almost two, whole weeks. Forest had been hoping that their pleadings would end with Grosicki being finally presented as a Red. Instead, these pleadings have fallen on deaf ears say Meczyki.

The Polish source’s Tomasz Wlodarczyk writes that the appeals from Forest have not been enough to convince the arbitration panel and the EFL that a deal should be sanctioned which would see Grosicki move from West Brom on loan with a subsequent two-year deal being reported – a deal dependent on promotion.

He writes that “the arbitration committee finally made a decision” and it is a decision that will see the Polish international stuck in football limbo. Not able to be unveiled as a Forest player, Grosicki has also not been named in West Brom’s 25-man Premier League squad.

As such, Kamil Grosicki will remain inactive as a footballer, although he’ll still train with West Brom, until January at the earliest. That is when the winter transfer window opens and it will be interesting to see if Chris Hughton’s side go back in for him; hopefully not shaving it so close next time.

