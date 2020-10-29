Bryce Hosannah was picked up by Leeds United as part of their initial sweeps to stock the youth teams at Elland Road after they’d been left to lie fallow by Massimo Cellino. The young right-back arrived from Premier League side Crystal Palace and slotted into the Under-23s at Elland Road.

Since his arrival, aside from time out due to injury, Hosannah has been a regular for the Under-23s – an outfit under then-manager Carlos Corberan who went on to win silverware. He has been bubbling under the first-team level and is highly thought of at the Whites.

This season, he featured in the first three of United’s Premier League 2, Under-23 games – playing the full 90 in each game. Since then, it’s been a loan move to Leeds United’s local neighbours Bradford City as he looks to get some game time and first-team experience under his belt.

To press, Hosannah has made four appearances for the Bantams; three in League Two (225 minutes) and one appearance in the EFL Trophy against Wolves Under-23s. Even in this short time with Bradford, the Leeds United starlet has perked up the attention of attention of boss Stuart McCall after his performance in the 1-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers.

After going behind to a calamitous Trotters goal that was out of the Keystone Kops playbook, City had their chances to equalise and two of those fell to the on-loan Leeds United youngster.

Speaking of his admiration, Bantams boss McCall told the Telegraph and Argus:

“He showed that he was a big attacking threat for us down the right-hand side, other than putting the ball in the back of the net which his performance merited

McCall then went on to add that the club need to take a degree of caution with how they manage him, adding:

“We’ve got to be careful with him because he was flat out back and forth. We need to look at his data. We can’t over-push him or anyone because of what’s been happening with playing games Saturday and Tuesday every week. But he’s started really brightly for us, that’s for sure.”

City face a trip to Barrow on Saturday, a potentially tricky trip that will see them face a very good attacking side. The Bantams currently sit in 15th place and a win would be most welcome. Should this happen, and if results above them go their way, Stuart McCall’s men could move up two places and end the weekend in 13th place.

Will Bryce Hosannah's exposure to first-team football at Bradford City improve him?