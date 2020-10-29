It wasn’t a good evening on Wednesday night for Sheffield Wednesday last night against the local rivals Rotherham United. Halloween is just around the corner but the horror show arrived early at the AESEAL New York Stadium for Garry Monk and his Owls.

The game was briefly stopped by an overhead drone and both sides were taken off my the referee. When the game did kick back into action, it took the home side Millers just over a minute to capitalise from a defensive blunder by Owls stopper Cameron Dawson.

Jamie Lindsay lobbed the stranded Dawson and that was the first of Wednesday’s worries. It got worse for Wednesday as half time approached. Tom Lee received a straight red card on 39 minutes and Dan Barlaser struck Rotherham’s second goal of the night from the resulting penalty. There was just enough time in the half for Lindsay to notch his second of the night to put the Millers 3-0 up at the half.

Thankully, for Wednesday fans, that 3-0 scoreline was as bad as it got in gifting their South Yorkshire rivals their first time the Millers had scored three past their neighbours since 1976. The performance in the second half, whilst not leaking any more goals, was something that did not inspire Owls fans who were taking in the game by one means or another.

Inevitable questions were asked after the game of Garry Monk about his future. Per The Star, here’s what his reponse to those questions was:

“It’s not a question that I can answer… All I can do is work as hard as I can. It turns around very quickly, we’ve had two performances that have been below par for what we need and what we’re demanding. These three games will be a big answer to the questions that you and I have. I try and stay balanced, keep the anger inside me, but the last two games have not been good enough at all.”

That response is not enough for many Owls fans who have been quick to take to Twitter to demand change. Here is a selection of the more printable comments on Twitter this morning.

Get monk out, he’s lost the plot. Bring Paul cook in — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) October 29, 2020

@AttChansiri please have a word with your dad. If we leave Monk in charge any longer we will be gone, Christmas is too late. — mave SWFC (@Mave_25) October 29, 2020

Has Ant Chansiri unfollowed Garry Monk yet on Instagram? #swfc — Jon Riley (@JonjoRiley) October 29, 2020

Wednesday have been on a downward trajectory Christmas, winning just six of their last 31 league matches, how can monk still be in the job with a record like that @domhowson @swfc @LiveSwfc @swfcsc — Paul Prior (@prior67) October 29, 2020

Has Monk gone yet? #swfc — Joe Brown (@jb_1411) October 29, 2020

@swfc quick question, if I go to my next 30 jobs and throw paint on the floor of 26 of them will I still get more work from those people? I think not, football is no different, monk is making things worse, do the right thing and sack him, thank you 👍🏻 — alex merrill (@alexmerrill1) October 29, 2020

#Chansiri how long you giving Monk this time #swfc can't you afford to sack him ? Or you want div1 football ? — Lee sheffield Owl #UK 🇬🇧 (@OwlSheffield) October 29, 2020

I hope monk gets sacked but I just don’t think we’ve got the money to pay him off :/ #swfc — #MONKOUT (@steelcityowl91) October 29, 2020

MONK OUT, MONK OUT, MONK OUT @swfc 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — John Grant (@Granty62owl) October 28, 2020

Should Sheffield Wednesday put faith in or get rid of Garry Monk?