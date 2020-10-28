Sheffield Wednesday were always going to be at a disadvantage this season having had a 12 point penalty imposed on them for FFP infractions. In essencem the Owls had a four win deficit of points to make up.

They’ve not started badly on that trail, they have chipped away eight points of that 12 point deficit before tonight’s game against local rivals Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The game itself was halted temporarily in the 4th minute. At first there was a degree of confusion as to why this was. Then it suddenly became crystal clear that there was an unwelcome presence in the vicinity.

We're hearing reports that there is a drone over the stadium and, as a safety concern, the players have gone back to the changing rooms #ROTSHW https://t.co/5uS1CQBmqM — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 28, 2020

That incursion by the unwanted drone led to the match referee ordering the two sides from the field of play (below) whilst things were sorted out.

When play was restarted, it took the home side less than two minutes to take the lead against Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wedenesday outfit. It was the Millers Jamie Lindsay who nodded the home side in front.

This goal was enough to get the Owls fans talking and pleading for some defensive fortitude. Indeed, the drone itself was somewhat at the forefront of these fans thoughts.

Here’s what many Sheffield Wedensday fans said after going behind to that Lindsay goal almost immediately after the drone-caused restart.

No one marking the drone ffs…. #swfc — Tinlegs2⃣ (@Rich_Ironside) October 28, 2020

Bring the drone back out 🤣 #swfc — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) October 28, 2020

we want the drone back — charlie (@charlieswfc_) October 28, 2020

Drone for player of the season? #swfc — George Davis (@GeorgeD91487695) October 28, 2020

Can the drone play in the middle of a back 3? Cos borner can’t. — Elliot Reed (@ellsjr92) October 28, 2020

Announce Drone deal. — Firat🇬🇧 (@firatmonza) October 28, 2020

Announce Drone as MOTM #SWFC — Mykey Winstanley (@MykeyWinst) October 28, 2020

Where’s that drone when you need it #SWFC — Adam Barker (@AdamBarker_) October 28, 2020

Hope that Drone is big enough to be a taxi for Monk #swfc — Daniel Sanders (@DanPeterSanders) October 28, 2020

It got worse for Wednesday as half time approached. Tom Lee received a straight red card on 39 minutes and Dan Barlaser struck Rotherham’s second goal of the night from the resulting penalty. There was just enough time in the half for Lindsay to notch his second of the night to put the Millers 3-0 up at the half.

Will a loss to Rotherham lead to Sheffield Wednesday and Garry Monk parting ways?