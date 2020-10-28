Yesterday evening, just before Queens Park Rangers announced their squad to take on Barnsley at the Tykes Oakwell Ground, news broke that one player who wouldn’t be present was the Rs starlet winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. The 22-year-old flyer had been dropped after rejecting the offer of a new contract from the Loftus Road outfit.

Whilst he has rejected the offer of a new deal, there is hope at Loftus Road that the club can come back with a further offer that will allow them to tie down their prize asset to a longer stay at the club. The Evening Standard’s Simon Collings (link – above) writes that Mark Warburton hasn’t given up hope that the former Blackpool flyer will ink a new deal.

Quoted by Collings, Warburton said:

“The contractual talks have been ongoing for a while now. He is a great lad Brighty, you know what I think of him, but his head has got to be in the right place for a game of football. I just felt tonight [against Barnsley] it wasn’t right for Brighty and for the team as well.”

Osayi-Samuel came up through the ranks at Blackpool, leaving the Tangerines for QPR on summer Deadline Day August 31, 2017. He’s featured in exactly 100 games for QPR, scoring 11 goals and 11 assists. He’s featured in all seven games this season for Mark Warburton’s side, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

QPR’s stance on this, dropping the Nigerian is understandable and it has received the backing of the fans. However, it also opens up the very realistic possibility of renewed interest in him from club who circled around him over the summer window. It is this interest that must be something of a worry in the minds of QPR’s backroom staff.

QPR had agreed a £4m+ move for Osayi-Samuel with Belgian side Club Brugge; it fell through after personal terms couldn’t be agreed. That leaves the likes of interested sides such as Celtic, Rangers and Crystal Palace still out there and waiting.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, referencing a ‘recruitment source’, writes that “Rangers are keen to take advantage of cross-border rules” and sign Osayi-Samuel “on a free transfer.”

This is a view supported by pundit Noel Whelan who told Football Insider’s Veysey: “The advantage Rangers – and Celtic – have over English clubs is they can sign him on a pre-contract in January. That could be key.”

January could be a ‘walk-on-eggshells’ time for QPR. Get an acceptable contract to Osayi-Samuel and they will be protected by that if looking to sell. Don’t have one in place by January and things definitely will be hanging by a very fine thread indeed.

Will Bright Osayi-Samuel be a QPR player on February 1 or will he be elsewhere?