Ex-Football League defender Ryan Taylor has joined non-league side Colne FC, as announced by their official club website.

He has linked up with the Northern Premier League outfit and will be looking to get some games under his belt.

Taylor, who is 36 years old, last played for Fleetwood Town and has been unattached since May 2019.

The veteran has racked up 350 appearances so far in his career and has dropped into non-league for the first time now.

Taylor has told their website: “The move has been on the cards for a few weeks and I’m delighted to join Colne F.C. I met with the gaffer and Chris (Kirkland) and after hearing the plans I felt it was the perfect fit for me at this stage of my career. I trained with the lads Thursday and can’t wait to get started now”.

Their manager, Nathan Rooney, has said: “This is a major signing for Colne Football Club and I’m delighted it’s over the line. Ryan brings a proven quality, but also experience to our group and that will be invaluable to everyone, especially the younger lads. He trained well the other night and I’ll be looking to get him involved at some stage this weekend.”

Taylor played in the Premier League for Wigan Athletic and Newcastle United, and has also previously had spells at Tranmere Rovers, Hull City, Port Vale and Indian Super League side ATK.

He is now set to strut his stuff for Colne and is an exciting signing for the North West side.



Good signing for Colne?