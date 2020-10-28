Nottingham Forest were interested in Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks in the past transfer window, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

The Reds considered a move for their fellow Championship man but nothing materialised in the end.

Crooks, who is 26 years old, has impressed for Rotherham since joining them in January 2019 and the Millers will be pleased that they managed to keep hold of him this past summer.

The 6ft 4inc midfielder has made 62 appearances so far for the Yorkshire side and has scored 15 goals.

Crooks had spells as a youngster at Manchester United and Huddersfield Town before joining Accrington Stanley in 2015. It was with the North West side where he made his name and his eight goals in 53 games for them earned him a move to Rangers.

However, he struggled for game time at Ibrox and moved back down the Scottish border for a loan spell at Scunthorpe United before leaving permanently for Northampton Town three years ago.

Crooks impressed for the Cobblers and was snapped up by Rotherham early last year.

Nottingham Forest had a busy summer transfer window and looked into the possibility of luring him to the City Ground. However, their interest may end in him now with Chris Hughton replacing Sabri Lamouchi as their manager earlier this month.

Nevertheless, the Reds’ links with Crooks are a credit to the work he is doing at Rotherham. His side take on rivals Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

