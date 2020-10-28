Ex-Football League forward Billy Waters has joined Torquay United, as announced by their official club website.

He has joined the current National League table toppers on a free transfer.

Waters, who is 26 years old, was released by Northampton Town at the end of last season and has now found a new home.

He has linked up with his ex-Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson at Torquay and will give the Gulls more depth and options in attack.

The Surrey-born man has said, as per their website: “I’m delighted to be here, I’m just raring to go and get back playing. Training and kicking a ball again has been class, I’m really happy to be here. I knew the gaffer from before so I knew he’d have a changing room full of good lads, and they’ve all been very welcoming. Obviously I’ve played with a few of them before, so that’s helped. They seem like a top group, definitely.

“At the moment, I’m just taking it day by day, but the ultimate goal is promotion. You can tell already with the lads that there is quality there to do that, they’ve had a great start, and hopefully I can contribute to that.”

Waters has played over 200 games in his career to date and won promotion with Cheltenham the last time he played in the fifth tier.

He has also previously played for the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Northampton Town, Cambridge United and Newport County, and will be looking forward to a new chapter at Torquay.

Good signing for Torquay?